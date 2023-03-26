Driver killed after crashing into a tree in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Around 10:00 pm on Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a car crash near Research Parkway and Channel Drive just west of Powers.

A single vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The driver was killed.

DEADLY CRASH INVESTIGATION: Colorado Springs Police Department investigators say just after 10pm Saturday a driver on Research Parkway near Channel Drive left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Officers say the driver died at the scene. The Major Crash Unit now has the case. pic.twitter.com/75P72C8dkn — Patrick Nelson (@PatrickNelsonTV) March 26, 2023

CSPD's Major Crash Unit responded and is investigating. According to them, they do not believe any other vehicles were involved in this incident.

