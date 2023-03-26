Watch Now
Driver killed after crashing into a tree in Colorado Springs

Single car accident near Research and Channel Drive kills one
A single vehicle left the road and hit a tree near Research Parkway and Channel Drive just west of Powers, killing the driver.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 13:21:36-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Around 10:00 pm on Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a car crash near Research Parkway and Channel Drive just west of Powers.

A single vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The driver was killed.

CSPD's Major Crash Unit responded and is investigating. According to them, they do not believe any other vehicles were involved in this incident.

