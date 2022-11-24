Driver in fatal single-vehicle crash identified

PUEBLO — A single-vehicle crash left one driver dead Wednesday night in the 1000 block of E. Northern Ave.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 9:15 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Northern Ave. when the driver veered off the right side of the road, hitting a chain link fence.

The vehicle went on and hit a telephone pole before tumbling several times and then coming to a rest on its side.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The Pueblo County Coroner later identified the driver as Seledonio Rodriguez, 46, of Pueblo.

Speed is currently being investigated as a factor in this incident.

____

