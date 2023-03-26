Driver identified after fatally crashing into a tree in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash after their vehicle hit a tree. Officials say the driver was 61-year-old Michelle Thompson of Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs Police, around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, authorities responded to a car crash near Research Parkway and Channel Drive just west of Powers.

DEADLY CRASH INVESTIGATION: Colorado Springs Police Department investigators say just after 10pm Saturday a driver on Research Parkway near Channel Drive left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Officers say the driver died at the scene. The Major Crash Unit now has the case. pic.twitter.com/75P72C8dkn — Patrick Nelson (@PatrickNelsonTV) March 26, 2023

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Unit responded and is still investigating. No other vehicles were involved in this incident.

This was the 13th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year. As of Wed. April 5th, that number has increased to 15.

Speed is considered a factor of the crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

