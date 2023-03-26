Watch Now
Driver identified after fatally crashing into a tree in Colorado Springs

Single car accident near Research and Channel Drive kills one
A single vehicle left the road and hit a tree near Research Parkway and Channel Drive just west of Powers, killing the driver.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 19:18:37-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash after their vehicle hit a tree. Officials say the driver was 61-year-old Michelle Thompson of Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs Police, around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, authorities responded to a car crash near Research Parkway and Channel Drive just west of Powers.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Unit responded and is still investigating. No other vehicles were involved in this incident.

This was the 13th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year. As of Wed. April 5th, that number has increased to 15.

Speed is considered a factor of the crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
