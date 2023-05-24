Driver flips vehicle, strikes 2 parked CSPD cruisers parked on Centennial Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS — An overnight crash in Colorado Springs resulted in a rolled car impacting a police cruiser, sending three people to the hospital.

According to CSPD, two officers in two cars were parked along Centennial Blvd near Vindicator Dr when a driver heading northbound lost control, hit a curb, rolled over, then struck the parked police cruiser.

The cruiser hit was pushed into the other cruiser parked right next to it.

One officer was seen at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger in the car that flipped were also taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Colorado Springs Police are investigating if excessive speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

While CSPD confirms they have made an arrest, the names of both people in the car have not been released as of Wednesday morning.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.