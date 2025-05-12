Driver cited following crash involving a train in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A driver is lucky to have walked away from a crash Monday with minor injuries following a collision with a train.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the call for service came in just before 8:00 a.m. on Monday along East Fillmore Street near North Stone Avenue.

The driver, whose name was not released, was cited for careless driving at the scene.

The crash shut down one lane of eastbound Fillmore Street while crews worked to clear the scene.

News5 arrived on the scene and was able to talk with the driver. He did not want to go on camera, but he told us the sun was allegedly in his eyes at the time of the crash and he could not see the warning indicators.

___





Colorado couple warns of land swap scam after nearly falling victim Amy and Bob Lathen are warning others after nearly falling victim to a land swap scam. Colorado couple warns of land swap scam after nearly falling victim

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.