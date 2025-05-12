Driver cited following crash involving a train in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A driver is lucky to have walked away from a crash Monday with minor injuries following a collision with a train.
The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the call for service came in just before 8:00 a.m. on Monday along East Fillmore Street near North Stone Avenue.
The driver, whose name was not released, was cited for careless driving at the scene.
The crash shut down one lane of eastbound Fillmore Street while crews worked to clear the scene.
News5 arrived on the scene and was able to talk with the driver. He did not want to go on camera, but he told us the sun was allegedly in his eyes at the time of the crash and he could not see the warning indicators.
