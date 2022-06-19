Driver avoids injury in wreck with building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A pickup driver avoided injury Saturday afternoon despite wrecking into a building on the west side of Colorado Springs. The wreck happened just before 4:00 p.m. in the 700 block of West Colorado Avenue.

Firefighters say the crash caused minimal damage to the building's facade. No structural damage occurred.

Neighbors tell News 5 that the same building has been struck by vehicles before in recent years.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.