Driver avoids injury in wreck with building

Chaz Kiker
The driver of this pickup hit the facade of a building on West Colorado Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 8:08 PM, Jun 18, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A pickup driver avoided injury Saturday afternoon despite wrecking into a building on the west side of Colorado Springs. The wreck happened just before 4:00 p.m. in the 700 block of West Colorado Avenue.

Firefighters say the crash caused minimal damage to the building's facade. No structural damage occurred.

Neighbors tell News 5 that the same building has been struck by vehicles before in recent years.
