Driver arrested in serious injury crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Investigators with the Colorado Springs Major Crash Team believe an impaired driver caused a serious injury crash Saturday evening.

It happened at around 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Galley Rd. and Academy Blvd.

They say the driver of a Honda CRV turned into the eastbound lane of Galley striking an oncoming Acura. The driver of the Acura suffered serious injuries.

Officers arrested Alysa McAnally. Galley Road was closed for several hours during the crash investigation.

