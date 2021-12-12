Drive-thru Santa visit returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Volunteers from the Resource Exchange, the Empty Stocking Fund, and eight other local human service groups helped families in Colorado Springs to visit Santa from the comfort of their cars Saturday.

For a $10 donation, families got to drive through Santa's Workshop and meet with "Santa Joe." Along the way, cheerful elves gave the families treat bags to take home.

"This event is not only a fun way to get out with the kids and see Santa, see some fun team mascots, get to know some of the great agencies in our area," said Julie White, Marketing and Communications Manager at the Resource Exchange.

"At the same time give back and use this and use this time of the year to do something for your community."

The event started last December as a way to visit Santa while also observing social distance guidelines. They had such a great response that the groups decided to hold the event again this year.

The Resource Exchange serves nearly 9,000 infants, children, teens, adults, and seniors in four Southern Colorado Counties (El Paso, Pueblo, Park, and Teller) by advocating for independence and inclusion for children and adults who have a variety of disabilities, delays, mental health, or long-term care needs.