Drive Smart Pueblo offering free car seat checks on Saturday, March 1

PUEBLO — Drive Smart Pueblo, in collaboration with the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo Fire Department, and Colorado State Patrol, will offer free car seat safety checks on Saturday, March 1.

The checks will begin at 9:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at Pueblo Fire Station #4, located at 2201 Lake Avenue.

According to Drive Smart Pueblo, certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will check car seats, let caregivers know if the seats are the right size for the children's ages, and show them how to install the seats correctly.

Drive Smart Pueblo wants to remind caregivers that there is a correct car seat for every age and developmental stage in children.

Ensuring that a car seat is the proper size and installed properly can "put parents' minds at ease."

Anyone who cannot attend Saturday's event can contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502 or the Colorado State Patrol at (719)288-2636 to schedule an appointment at a Fit Station to have their car seats checked.





Latest Colorado wolf activity map shows movements closer to Front Range In the latest Colorado collared wolf activity map released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the state’s gray wolves have greatly expanded their footprint compared to a month ago. Latest Colorado wolf activity map shows movements closer to Front Range

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.