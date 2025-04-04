Drive Smart Pueblo is hosting another round of free car seat checks starting Saturday, April 5

PUEBLO — Drive Smart Pueblo is offering another round of free car seat checks on Saturday, April 5.

This event is hosted in collaboration with the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo Fire Department, and Colorado State Patrol.

During the event, Child Passenger Safety Technicians will check car seats, provide parents/guardians with installation information, and make sure children are in the right seats for their sizes and ages.

The checks will be from 9:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at Pueblo Fire Station #2 (1800 Eagleridge Blvd).

If you can't make this weekend's event, no worries! Drive Smart has provided a schedule for upcoming checks, as well.

All of the listed events will be from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.



May 3, 2025 TENTATIVE

Pueblo Rural Fire Station #2, 29912 Highway 50 East

June 7, 2025

Pueblo Fire Station #9, 4527 Surfwood Lane

July 12, 2025

Pueblo Police Department, Main Street Parking Garage, 110 S Main Street

August 2, 2025

Pueblo West Fire Station #2, 715 S McCulloch Blvd West

September 6, 2025

Pueblo Fire Station #11, 3205 W 24th Street

October 4, 2025

Pueblo Fire Station #8, 4495 Jerry Murphy Road



Anyone interested can also call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or the Colorado State Patrol at 719-288-2636.





