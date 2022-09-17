Drive-by shooting and chase ends with standoff at Pueblo home

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department says it has multiple suspects in custody after a drive-by shooting on Pueblo's southside Friday night. Investigators say the suspects led police on a chase and even fired shots at officers. The situation resulted in a standoff at a home in the 1600 block of East 14th Street not too far from downtown.

The Pueblo Police Department says despite the dangerous circumstances nobody was hurt in this situation.

If you have any information that could be helpful for investigators you're asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502

