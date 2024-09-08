Drifting car hits juvenile pedestrian Saturday night, pedestrian hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday, Sep 7 at around 11:56 p.m., an auto vs pedestrian crash was reported in the 300 block of N Academy Blvd.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an initial investigation determined that a vehicle drifting in a parking lot hit a juvenile pedestrian.

That pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

A suspect has yet to be identified.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

