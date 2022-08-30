Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs to close this week

Watch Now
The Martin Drake Power Plant will finish burning its last load of coal this weekend. Colorado Springs Utilities has generated electricity on this land in the southwest corner of downtown for more than a century. Crews at the plant turned the coal conveyer belt on for the final time at 11:04 a.m. Friday.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The years-long effort to remove the Martin Drake Power Plant from the skyline of Colorado Springs moves closer to reality this week as the plant will permanently close on Thursday. Soon after, the work to find a demolition contractor will begin.

In 2021, leaders with Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced plans to decommission the plant years a dozen years ahead of schedule. The CSU Board had originally planned to close the plant in 2035.

The last load of coal was burned at the facility in August 2021 as crews moved over to a natural gas operation which should be commissioned in early 2023.

The six natural gas generators are the bridge for change. They are massive, yet moveable. It means they can operate near downtown as a temporary location while Drake comes down, and transmission lines are rerouted.

The only remaining power plant in the Colorado Springs Utilities' portfolio to still burn coal for electric generation is the Ray Nixon plant near Pikes Peak International Raceway. The Colorado Springs Utilities Sustainable Energy Plan calls for the elimination of all coal as an energy source by 2030. That would help CSU to reach a projected 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions.

The city will eventually replace the electricity produced here with the completion of the new 175-megawatt Pike Solar and Storage Project. The anticipated transition should take place by early 2024, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

