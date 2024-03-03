Drake demolition draws attention

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Demolition work at the Martin Drake Power Plant raised some alarm for people near downtown who saw what appeared to be smoke coming from the building.

News 5 viewer Brooke captured images of the clouds blanketing cars traveling on West Cimarron Street just west of the I-25 overpass.

Both Colorado Springs Utilities and the Colorado Springs Fire Department stated on social media that there was no fire or emergency at the shuttered plant.

🚨ALERT🚨



The #CSFD has received multiple calls for smoke coming from the Martin Drake Power Plant. Callers have also reported seeing structures collapse.



CSFD crews have responded and have confirmed there is demolition being done at the power plant. There is NO fire or… — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 3, 2024

The dark clouds coming from the area were related to ongoing demolition work.

This is a result of demolition work at the Drake site. There is no fire or emergency. https://t.co/R7veMjkNO2 — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) March 3, 2024

The coal-burning power station shut down in September of 2022. Demolition began in January.

____

