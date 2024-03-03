Watch Now
Drake demolition draws attention

Dark clouds coming from the shuttered Martin Drake Power Plant Saturday were caused by demolition work and not a fire or emergency.
Drake_photo_Brooke_Mikulas2.jpg
Drake_photo_Brooke_Mikulas1.jpg
Drake_photo_Brooke_Mikulas3.jpg
Posted at 3:48 PM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 17:57:32-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Demolition work at the Martin Drake Power Plant raised some alarm for people near downtown who saw what appeared to be smoke coming from the building.

News 5 viewer Brooke captured images of the clouds blanketing cars traveling on West Cimarron Street just west of the I-25 overpass.

Both Colorado Springs Utilities and the Colorado Springs Fire Department stated on social media that there was no fire or emergency at the shuttered plant.

The dark clouds coming from the area were related to ongoing demolition work.

The coal-burning power station shut down in September of 2022. Demolition began in January.
