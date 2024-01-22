Drag Brunch draws protests at La Burla Bee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A small group of protesters gathered outside La Burla Bee on Sunday to voice their opposition to an all-ages drag performance happening inside.

Bunny Bee, the club owner, and general manager Romeo Cage told News 5 that they have hosted the All Ages Drag Brunch once a month for the past year.

Cage said the drag shows are a form of performance art with dancers wearing costumes and makeup.

"This is entertainment," he said. "We have had children actors, children singers throughout history, there's nothing different about this. It just so happens to be drag, and people for some reason think that it has to do with sexuality, and it does not."

DeeDee Obrecht said she joined the protest on her own and does not represent any group in opposing the drag shows. She believes the event and others like it can sexualize children by exposing them to adult forms of entertainment.

"I think adults can do whatever they want, they're consenting, but I think children themselves need to go ahead be taken care of and be away from this kind of stuff," Obrecht said.

Bunny Bee characterized the protesters as being motivated by anti-LGBTQ hate, a charge Obrecht denies.

"This is about love here at La Burla Bee, this is not about hate," Bee said. "The community will always show up for the love that we share, the inclusivity being supplied."

Obrecht said her daughter is a lesbian and is happily married to another woman.

"I have no problems with LGBTQ people," she said. "What I have a problem with is taking children and making them sexualized and sexualizing children."

In addition to the protesters, a group of people holding rainbow-colored umbrellas lined the sidewalks. They are volunteers with a group calling itself the Parasol Patrol.

Chapter Coordinator Dana Rasmussen explained that they use umbrellas and ear protection to shield patrons from the sights and sounds of the protest.

"None of us deserve any of the hatred that's being spewed towards us," Rasmussen said. "It doesn't matter your color, your race, your sex, your identity. None of that matters. We are all human and we all deserve to live in peace."

The Colorado Springs Police Department told News 5 that the protesters notified them of their plans ahead of time. The demonstration remained peaceful.

