Downtown Pedestrian Bridge opening soon

COLORADO SPRINGS — Downtown Colorado Springs has quite a few projects that are currently underway, including the Southwest Downtown Pedestrian Bridge.

The bridge will connect the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum to the America Beautiful Park.

Tommy Shield, director of marketing and communications for the museum, says it will be a great way to connect the old, with the new!

"Just being able to come and visit the museum and walk across will just be a highlight for tourism and for people that visit," said Kaisha Hill, community member.

The project has surrounding businesses and the community talking.

"I think it is drawing in such a wide variety of people which I think is awesome for our community," said Hill.

Owner of Jack Quinn's restaurant, Martin Troy, says when the museum opened its doors last year, he noticed a major difference and increase in tourism.

"When you go down there just to see all the fruit of that work. It is just fantastic. It can only be a boost for the city," said Troy.

So with this addition, Troy says he's gearing up for even more folks to come in his doors for a bite to eat!

"I see people come in here with their little Olympic Museum souvenirs. They come in for lunch. Long we a last!" said Troy.

The city says the bridge will be open this year by late spring to early summer.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter