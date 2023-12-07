Downtown Holiday Stroll brings in revenue during an uncertain holiday shopping season

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Downtown Holiday Stroll event in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday was a chance for customers to catch holiday deals and meet Santa while shopping slightly later than usual.

The participating stores in the area extend their hours until 8 p.m., while many offer shopping specials and refreshments to customers. Jessie Gingrich, co-owner of Mountain Standard Goods, said many people are showing up to shop, but spending less this holiday season.

“People are still out and shopping it’s just either they are going to come a little bit later or just maybe not spend as much this year," she said.

Kate Byrne, a manager at Good Eye clothing boutique, said they are also seeing a decline in business.

"The cost of food is a little bit higher and we know how it can go with the economy from year to year," said Byrne. "We’re definitely experiencing maybe just a little bit of softer sales than some previous years, but we’re still really hopeful.”

Gingrich said higher prices across the board for families and increased online retail are partly to blame for less spending.

“Having online retail so readily accessible and at such an affordable price can put a damper on local business for sure," said Gingrich.

Yet, some shoppers are still eager to get out and shop locally this holiday season. The Grinch was also spotted strolling on Tejon Street and Bijou Street to greet families and take photos with those passing by.

The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs is hosting its Shop Local, Win Local event from Nov. 10 to Dec. 10. If you spend a total of $50 or more at downtown retail shops during those dates, you can enter to win a $1,000 Visa gift card or smaller weekly drawings.

You can enter your receipt here for a chance to win.

