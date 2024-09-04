Downtown Colorado Springs to open its first-ever cat cafe Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Comfort and Joy Cat Cafe, Downtown Colorado Springs' first-ever cat cafe, will be holding a grand opening ceremony on Friday, September 6.

The celebration, which will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, will give people a chance to get free tours of the lounge and meet the cats.

The event will also feature a ribbon-cutting at 3:30 p.m., live music, food trucks, henna tattoos, art, and giveaways.

Cafe owners Sharon Mullay and Carol Lawrence Guinta decided to open this cafe to find good homes for as many of the cats as possible while simultaneously providing stress relief to people in a safe and comfortable environment.

“The model of a cat cafe allows a person to interact with cats in a home-type environment, reducing the cats stress and allowing their wonderful, whimsical personalities to shine through,” says co-owner Mullally. “This can transform the experience from one that can be frightening to a cat, to the opportunity of a fun, friendly, positive interaction for the cat, and the person visiting. We believe this leads to a better chance for adoption for the cats, and essentially that's what it's all about."

Comfort and Joy will be partnering with Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) to host up to eight, adoptable cats at a time.

The cafe will also support litter box training and scratch post training thus eliminating two of the most common reasons for cat surrender.

The cat cafe will be open every day of the week except Tuesdays. You can schedule a lounge session at the Comfort and Joy Cat Cafe website.

A limited number of walk-in sessions will also be available.

Adult sessions are $15, senior (55+) and military sessions are $12, and children and student sessions are $10.

