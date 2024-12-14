Downtown Colorado Springs restaurants are forced to 'sink or swim' as costs rise

COLORADO SPRINGS — As several fan-favorite restaurants have closed up shop in downtown Colorado Springs this year, including The Perk and Munchies 719, dozens are deciding to open.

The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs said 23 businesses have closed in the area and 29 have opened in 2024. The partnership said restaurant and bar sales from Jan. to Sept. are up 1% compared to the same time in 2023.

Dad's Donuts on East Moreno Avenue opened up this summer, offering croissant-style donuts to their fast-growing and loyal customer base. Co-owner Brian Mark said the price of ingredients like flour, sugar, butter, and vanilla have risen anywhere from 5% to 25% since the store opened. He said the shop is expanding its reach by mailing donuts across the country instead of relying solely on foot traffic through its doors.

The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs said total visits to downtown so far this year are down a little more than 1% from the same time in 2023, but are up by 8% compared to the same period in 2022.

Mary Oreskovich, who has worked at Dad's Donuts since July, said having great hospitality is also a good way to keep customers coming back.

"It is a family atmosphere for sure. We're welcoming. We're friendly. I don't care if you're selling donuts or cars or down jackets. It is about the hospitality," said Oreskovich.

Urban Animal Beer Company opened up shop in September, taking over the building that used to house Red Swing Brewery on South Tejon Street. Urban Animal Beer Co. is a sister company to Colorado Craft and The Archives, both in downtown Colorado Springs.

Hannah Pinney, the taproom manager, said she believes the economic climate is looking up for new businesses that aren't having to make a comeback from a global pandemic.

"The lasting effects of COVID and a lot of that, I think that's what's been taking a lot of places out, unfortunately," she said. "We've had to raise costs a little bit here just to keep up with our own production of things."

She said while loyal customers keep doors open, the new bar is also preparing for the expected slowdown in the winter when people tend to spend more on the holidays, gifts, and traveling rather than eating or drinking out.

