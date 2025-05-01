Downtown Colorado Springs invites the community to weigh in on the Downtown Master Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS — Members of the community are invited to two separate open house events to weigh in on the Experience Downtown Master Plan project by the Downtown Partnership team.

Project team members will review the plan and hope to receive input on its "vision, goals, and action steps."

Both events are happening on Thursday, May 8.

From 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the public is invited to participate in the Coffee and Chat event at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, which is located on Tejon St. There will be free coffee and snacks.

If there's inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the Pioneer Museum's Family Fun Space.

Later that day, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the team will host a Walk and Talk that starts at UCCS Downtown, which is located on S. Tejon St.

If there's inclement weather, the event will be moved inside to the UCCS Downtown Offices.

Anyone interested in either event can read more about the Master Plan on the Downtown Partnership's website.

