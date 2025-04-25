Douglass Valley Elementary School hosts a special day for children from military families

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Douglass Valley Elementary School at the U.S. Air Force Academy held a special event for students who come from military families.
It's called 'Purple Up! Day.' The day celebrates the children of people who serve our country and the challenges and sacrifices they make.
Mayor Yemi Mobalade was also at the assembly. He praised the students for the courage that military kids have while their parents serve, and signed a proclamation marking April 2025 as the Month of the Military Child.
"Military children are some of the strongest, most resilient, and most adaptable people I have ever met."
The mayor also told students he was proud of them, and that they are the thing that keeps their parents going while they are deployed.
___
____
