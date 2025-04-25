Douglass Valley Elementary School hosts a special day for children from military families

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Douglass Valley Elementary School at the U.S. Air Force Academy held a special event for students who come from military families.

It's called 'Purple Up! Day.' The day celebrates the children of people who serve our country and the challenges and sacrifices they make.

Mayor Yemi Mobalade was also at the assembly. He praised the students for the courage that military kids have while their parents serve, and signed a proclamation marking April 2025 as the Month of the Military Child.

"Military children are some of the strongest, most resilient, and most adaptable people I have ever met." Mayor Yemi Mobolade

The mayor also told students he was proud of them, and that they are the thing that keeps their parents going while they are deployed.

___





Colorado Springs students react to Trump's involuntary collection of defaulted student loans The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it will begin collections on defaulted loans starting May 5. We spoke to local students about their feelings on the call. Local students react to involuntary collection of defaulted student loans

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.