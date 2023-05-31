Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Douglas County Sheriff's Office warns of dangerous car surfing trend after deadly crash

Deputies have responded to six car surfing calls in the past several weeks, according to the sheriff's office.
Car Surfing
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Car Surfing
Posted at 7:55 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 09:55:28-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is warning of the dangers of "car surfing" after responding to several calls — including a deadly crash — in the past few weeks.

Car surfing is when someone rides on the outside of a moving vehicle. The sheriff's office says deputies have responded to six car surfing calls in the past several weeks.

On April 17, a deputy spotted two teenagers sitting on the roof of a car via the sunroof. The car was traveling more than 55 mph on C470 near South Quebec Street, DCSO said.

On May 5, deputies responded to a rollover crash on Quarry Drive. A 16-year-old was critically injured in the crash, and later died. Witnesses told authorities the backseat passengers were hanging out of the car's windows at the time of the crash, according to DCSO.

On May 12, a juvenile was spotted sitting on the rear passenger ledge of a car that was traveling near East Wildcat Reserve Parkway and Fairview Parkway.

Car Surfing

"It is crucial to understand this activity is incredibly dangerous, and the consequences can be fatal," the sheriff's office said in its warning. "No thrill or adrenaline rush is worth sacrificing your life or the lives of your friends or family members."

DCSO encouraged residents to speak out if they spot car surfing or find out someone is planning to car surf. For more helpful tips, click here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing