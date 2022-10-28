Douglas County Sheriff release bodycam footage of shootout with deputies leaving 2 Pueblo suspects dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting involving 2 suspects from Pueblo Thursday.

The shooting which happened on Tuesday evening occurred

at the Lincoln Station RTD parking garage in Lone Tree.

6 deputies were involved in the shooting while out on patrol for stolen vehicles. The deputies noticed a suspicious black Kia without license plates and punched-out locks.

When officers approached the vehicle and announced themselves after knocking on the window no response was provided.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said officers were immediately fired on. Officers returned fire killing both suspects.

The two suspects were identified as 31-year-old David Strain and 29-year-old Clarissa Daws, of Pueblo.

____

