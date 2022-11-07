Dorchester Park Victim Identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On Monday, The El Paso County coroner identified a man that was found dead at Dorchester Park on the evening of November 3rd.

The victim is 35-year-old Bradly Miller of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police said that they responded to an assault call on November 3rd around 7:18 p.m. On arrival, they found Mr. Miller dead at the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner is still determining the cause of death, however, CSPD is investigating it as a homicide.

Mr. Miller’s death is the 41st homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. The Colorado Springs Police Department had investigated 36 homicides this time last year.

The Major Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded, and the investigation is ongoing.

