Don't miss out, Colorado state park free admission day is on the way

COLORADO — As a part of the celebration of Colorado Day and the 147th birthday of the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering free entry to all Colorado state parks on Monday, August 7.

All other park fees will remain in effect, including:



camping reservation,

boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and

hunting and fishing licenses.

To help plan your free admission day excursion, use the CPW Park Finder Tool to find a state park map and see what outdoor activities are available there.

New to the Great Outdoors? CPW has released a few tips to help you recreate responsibly.

Know Before You Go



Plan your outdoor adventure based on the weather forecast and your skill level

Download the CORTEX app to navigate Colorado's expansive network of trails

If the area you're planning on visiting has bad weather or turns out to be too complicated for your skill level, don't hesitate to change your plans

Be Safe on the Water



Dress accordingly (this means wearing a life jacket and dressing for the coldness of the water, even if the weather is hot)

Trash the Trash



Whatever you bring with you needs to leave with you

Don't leave pet waste on any of the trails

Keep Wildlife Wild



Don't feed or approach the wildlife

Watch out for bears on trails or while camping

Be Careful with Fire



Check on fire restrictions and bans here

Use designated campfire areas where available

Never bring or light up fireworks on public lands

Click here for more information on Colorado state parks and outdoor recreation in general.

