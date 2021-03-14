Don't forget the ice!; A reminder from AAA before you hit the roads

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you've been out on the interstate in this weather you've probably seen it. Big chunks of ice flying off people's cars!

Scraping the ice from just your windows isn't enough to keep other people safe. Triple A says if you don't also clear off ice from your hood and car roof, you could create a dangerous missile of ice that flies into the air after it melts.

It's especially a problem on interstates. It happens at fast speeds, and usually just after someone pulls out of their neighborhood.

"That can be very dangerous. You could cause that driver to react to that and try to miss it on slick roads and which is not good," explained Megan Cooper, a Triple A Spokeswoman. "In some cases this can cause damage to others vehicles."

Triple A is also warning drivers of a common misconception: That it's worth it to let your car engine idle to help it warm up. That used to be the case with older cars, but not today. The best way to warm that vehicle up is just a turn it on and start driving.

Triple A says not only does the extra idle time not help your car, it contributes to pollution, and makes your car a target for theft. It's also against the law in Colorado to leave your car running unattended.

