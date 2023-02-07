Donkey Derby Days face uncertain financial future

CRIPPLE CREEK — The Donkey Derby Days are a tradition 92 years in the making for the town of Cripple Creek. But this year, the festival faces an unstable financial future as the city recovers from COVID-19 restrictions.

“The people of this town love the donkeys. They're our mascots," says Annie Valades, co-chair of the Donkey Derby Days with the Two Mile High Club.

Valades says that the city, in the past, has provided funding for the festivals and the care of the donkeys. But due to shrinking revenues from casinos in the area, they've had to step back.

“When we've lost our base of 30,000 dollars, that's a big challenge," says Valades.

The group is working on fundraising through reaching out to businesses and individuals for donations, along with selling a t-shirt with some Cripple Creek humor.

“Where the asses run wild and the donkeys are well cared for. And we live by that motto!" said Two Mile High Club president Curt Sorenson.

“Our sole mission is to take care of the donkeys. Totally volunteer organization, we have no paid people, we don't take a dime. We use our own vehicles, we do all this kind of stuff, and it's all to take care of the donkeys".

The group that takes care of these animals says the festival is important not only for them, but the entire economy of Cripple Creek.

“You know, a lot of people think Christmas is the way businesses stay afloat. Well in Cripple Creek it's things like Donkey Derby Days," said

Sorenson.

If you're interested in helping the Donkey Derby Days, you can purchase a Tshirt through this website.

