Donation helps Habitat build extra home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Four families in Colorado Springs will soon have a home to call their own thanks to Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity. The charity held a ground blessing ceremony Saturday morning for three local families who will begin construction on new homes in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Habitat also held a dedication ceremony for another family who is purchasing a home in the Woodmen Vistas neighborhood through the group's Recycled Homes program.

A recycled home was previously built by Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity and then sold to another owner. For several possible reasons, the home was returned to Habitat who will then renovate the property to meet current construction and energy standards.

"All of these families have experienced dislocation whether due to natural disasters, immigrating from a war-torn country, or civil unrest," explained Kris Lewis, CEO of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

"And they're coming here and they're going to find transformational change that is going to be multi-generational stability."

Kum & Go convenience stores have supported Habitat for Humanity on a national level for the past decade. The company's $100,000 donation to Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity paid for the construction of an extra home in Colorado Springs this year.

"So, instead of 9, we're getting to do 10 because of this gift," Lewis said.

That tenth home will belong to the Cabrera family. Ida, her husband Alex, and Daughter Sofia moved to Colorado Springs after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

"We are so excited, we are so blessed at our build and it's going to be our home, our home," Ida said.

Janice Cummings and her daughter will also build a new home along Beauport Drive near the Cabrera's. Construction will be financed thanks to the Fund for Humanity.

"Everything seems unreal," she said. "But I'm very excited and I'm very hopeful for the future."

All Habitat homeowners must show a need for affordable housing. Qualifying conditions include overcrowding, unhealthy or unsanitary conditions, unaffordable rent, and/or unsafe neighborhoods.

Families must also show a willingness to partner with Habitat by completing homebuyer education and by investing 200 "sweat equity" hours to build their home.

Finally, they must also have the financial ability to purchase the house and pay the mortgage.

