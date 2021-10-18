Domestic violence suspect shot in the face after trying to break into a house with an AR-15

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police report a domestic violence suspect was shot in the face by a neighbor after firing into a home multiple times and trying to break in.

The incident happened just after midnight Saturday on Montarbor Drive near Woodmen. When officers arrived, they found the suspect, John Lott, wounded in the face outside of a neighbor's home after he reportedly attempted to break into the house while armed with an AR-15 style rifle.

The attempted break-in came after the domestic violence incident. Lott strangled the victim of the domestic violence incident to unconsciousness multiple times before she managed to escape, according to CSPD.

After escaping, she fled to a nearby house, where the resident of the house let her in.

According to the police report, Lott followed her to the house, and he opened fire initially with a shotgun. He then left, armed himself with an AR-15 style rifle, and again fired at the house.

After taking several shots, police say he attempted to break into the house. The resident of the house had armed himself during these events, and he fired a shot at Lott, which hit him in the face and incapacitated him.

Colorado Springs officers arrested Lott upon arrival. He was then treated for his injuries before being transferred to the El Paso County Jail. Lott is expected in court today to learn the charges against him. He is being held without bond.

The victim was also treated for non life-threatening injuries. The Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit (DVASA) assisted with the investigation into the incident.



