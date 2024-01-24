Domestic violence offenders given second chance in unique court program

COLORADO SPRINGS — Five people have recently graduated from the 4th Judicial District's Domestic Violence Court, spending a minimum of two years working to take accountability for their actions and form healthy relationships.

"It's not just a cookie-cutter program, it's designed to try and address what's going on with that individual," said 4th Judicial District Domestic Violence Court Judge Steve Katzman.

The program is unique, the only one in Colorado. Katzman says after a judge recommends someone for the program, it involves spending at least two years doing behavioral and substance abuse counseling, victim empathy panels, and community service, all while program members maintain employment, pay court costs and restitution.

"In two years I went from a judge not wanting me in the community, to building a life that I am proud of. In short, the DV court program completely changed my life, and I couldn't be more proud of myself," said program graduate Matt Kubiak.

Since the program started in 2012, it has produced 53 graduates. Jude Katzman says the program centers around accountability and responsibility.

"We want to be sure there's a change in behavior that brings them into the program to begin with, that they've taken responsibility and accountability for their behavior to begin with. The most important part is that they don't repeat that behavior, and hopefully go on to have productive, healthy relationships," he said.

Participants also learn to set an example for newer members, as ones who have been doing the program for a long time encourage newer ones to hold themselves accountable. People like Dave Allen, who completed some of the same domestic violence training as program mentors, say it teaches them real strength.

"You are here today. The person that you were has brought us to this point," said Allen. "But the classes you have attended, the program you have been in, have given you the power and strength that you know tomorrow, you have the ability to deal with anything that may come."

Judge Katzman says he would like to see more programs like this in the state and around the country. While they require coordination between multiple entities, he thinks it's for the greater good.

"The problem-solving court model, I think, has had a track record of success... Yes it involves a lot of resources, but I think the rewards are well worth it," he said.

____

