Doherty High School Spartan Legion Marching Band win big in Ireland over the weekend

LIMERICK, Ireland — The Spartans have marched to victory once again, this time in Ireland.

Over the weekend the Doherty High Spartan Legion Marchin Band got the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of people in Limerick, Ireland.

OLENA OLEKSIIENKO 53rd International Band Championship Limerick. Picture: Olena Oleksienko/ilovelimerick

Sunday, was the annual International Band Championship returning for its 53rd year and our very own Doherty High was in attendance. Eleven marching bands from across Ireland and the United States are part of the traditional St. Patrick's Day festivities in Limerick Ireland.

The Spartan Legion took home the following awards:



Overall Parade Champion

Best International Band

Mayor of Limerick, John Moran congratulated all the participants, saying, “It’s another great weekend in Limerick, lots of fun this year and great weather. The talent and dedication displayed by all the bands today were truly remarkable. Limerick is proud to host such an inspiring event that brings together music lovers from near and far. It’s absolutely fantastic to see everybody just having fun and enjoying themselves.”

