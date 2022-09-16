Dogs with Jobs fundraiser benefiting CPW K9 Officer Program this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Lost Friend Brewing Company is hosting its Dogs with Jobs fundraiser to benefit Colorado Parks and Wildlife K9 Officer Program here in Colorado Springs.

The event will be this weekend Sunday at 12 pm at the Lost Friend Brewing Company located on the north side of Colorado Springs and your furry friends are invited in on the fun.

See the location below.

This year you can try the most recent creation of the CPW on Tap program in collaboration between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Lost Friend Brewing, a delicious Colorado Spruce Kolsch.

$1 from every glass and drink sold during the day will go back to supporting CPW and the K9 officer program.

The K9 program allows Wildlife Officers of Colorado to locate animals, evidence, and suspects and protect their officers in Colorado's expansive outdoors. The funds raised from this event will support current and future training of the dogs.

