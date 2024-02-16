Watch Now
Dog that attacked owner in Boulder was suffering from health issues that caused 'some pain or discomfort'

The Boulder Police Department is seeking answers as to why a dog suddenly attacked its owner Sunday morning.
dog killed after attacking boulder police jan 28 2024.jpg
Posted at 5:55 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 07:55:33-05

BOULDER, Colo. — A dog that attacked and critically wounded its owner in Boulder last month was suffering from health issues that caused "some pain or discomfort," a necropsy determined.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 3200 block of Palo Parkway around 8:17 a.m. on Jan. 28, according to the Boulder Police Department.

dog killed after attacking boulder police_dashcam video_jan 28 2024.jpg

The attack started inside the owner’s home and “ended up spilling out into the street,” Boulder Interim Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said. When the owner went outside with his dog still biting his arm, his neighbors heard his screams and tried to help.

Neighbor Shawn David West said he attempted to stop the dog, stabbing it repeatedly with two kitchen knives. Another neighbor, Madeleine Gagne, attempted to stop the attack and helped care for the man.

Officers arrived and found the animal still trying to attack the neighbors. Dashcam video released by Boulder PD shows the dog jumping up onto an officer and biting his arm. The officer then shot the dog several times to stop the attack.

The owner was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Boulder Animal Control later euthanized the dog.

A necropsy determined that the dog did not have rabies or a brain tumor. However, he was suffering from "some chronic, underlying health issues that were causing him some pain or discomfort," Boulder police announced Thursday. The department is still waiting for toxicology results.

Boulder PD said it could not determine if there was any prior abuse or trauma due to a lack of evidence.

"This appears to be a sad situation for all and we continue to wish the dog’s owner a swift recovery," the department said in a social media post.

