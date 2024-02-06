Dog shot multiple times in an alleged act of revenge following altercation weeks before

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested following his shooting of a dog in an alleged act of revenge.

CSPD received reports of gunfire near the 6400 block of Rocky Bluff Point around 8:45 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as Ryan Longo.

Longo shot the dog, Zoey, while a friend of the owners had taken her on a walk.

Zoey had allegedly been in an altercation with another dog weeks prior.

It was reported that Longo had been planning the attack since then.

After shooting the dog multiple times, Longo was found at his residence, where he was taken into custody.

Zoey has passed away since, due to her injuries.

