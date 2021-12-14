Dog rescued from a cliff in Fountain Creek

EL PASO COUNTY — A dog that was rescued from a 50-foot cliff has been reunited with its owner.

Animal law enforcement with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region got a call about a dog on a cliff near Fountain Creek.

When they arrived, officers used binoculars to locate the dog. A stranger who lived in the area provided the animal officers with repelling gear, which they used to save the dog.

When one of the officers was lowered the dog responded warmly and tried to crawl toward the animal officer, but the officer was too far away. The team then used a catchpole which they used to get around the dog's neck and shoulder and could therefore pull the dog closer to them.

"So our law enforcement team went out there, our animal law enforcement team went out there first to assess the situation, make sure it was even a dog that the person was even seeing that was on the cliff because they were looking from a distance, so we wanted to make sure we could come back and get the tools that were necessary to rescue the dog," said Cody Costra, Public Relations and Content Specialist with HSPPR.

After saving the dog, HSPRR learned that the dog was named "Jessie Lee." They then contacted her owners and learned that Jessie Lee had been missing for two weeks.

Jessie Lee's owners were able to pick her up the next day.

