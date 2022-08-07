Dog Days of Summer at Colorado Pet Expo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Family dogs are taking center stage at this weekend's Colorado Pet Expo and Conference at the Norris Penrose Events Center. The two day event features safe, interactive, and pet-friendly shopping and activities.

Several food vendors are offering tasty treats for both humans and dogs. There is also a puppy playground, a kids zone, and pet adoptions taking place on-site.

"This event is a offshoot from what has become a pet expo, that's always been done all, but its really geared this time for dogs and family dogs especially," said Bob Warren, the entertainment coordinator for the event.

The expo hour Sunday are from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tickets cost $8 for adults. Dogs and kids ages 10 and under get in free.

