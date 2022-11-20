Documentary features local soldier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A local special forces soldier featured in a new documentary about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan will join one of the film producers Saturday night to talk about making the movie.

The film Retrograde was produced and directed by Matthew Heineman and released in theaters this month by National Geographic Documentary Films.

Crews embedded with a special forces unit captured the final nine months of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Chief Warrant Officer Jack Waliszewski and producer Caitlin McNally will take part in the discussion moderated by Master Sergeant Chad Connely at the Cinemark Tinseltown 24 at 1545 E. Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets are available online and at the box office.

