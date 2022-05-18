Documentary airing centered around Pueblo's two historic high school football rivalries

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo's two historic high school football rivalries will get national attention.

The Southern Colorado Community Foundation and Fan VU have teamed up to put together a documentary called Two Rivers.

The film highlights the ball game between Pueblo Central and Pueblo Centennial, which is the oldest high school football rivalry west of the Mississippi River, and the cannon game between Pueblo East and Pueblo South.

"It's a generational experience for a lot of our families for the people beyond pueblo and colorado to learn about some of the things we do here in the steel city I think it is exciting for us to be able to tell our story," said Pueblo School District 60 Athletic Director, Aaron Bravo.

Tickets are on sale for a screening of the documentary at Pueblo Memorial Hall.

For more information about the film check out their website.

