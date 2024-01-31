Documentary about historic Coloradans 2,000 mile journey to Harvard on foot in 12 days

COLORADO — Every so often we hear of incredible feats by people, some of which seem so outlandish that they’re almost impossible to believe.

Time and time again, we surrender these doubts as we bear witness to incredible stories pushing the brink of humanity’s perseverance, determination and will to succeed.

One of these stories came from our beautiful state of Colorado not so long ago.

It is the story of Kelley Dolphus Stroud, a black man who traveled 2,000 miles on foot to the 1928 Olympics after being denied sponsorship funds to travel to the Olympics.

Frank Shines

A new documentary, “Running to Harvard,” depicts the story of Stroud as he made his unbelievable voyage on foot.

A trailer for the documentary can be seen here.

The documentary takes us from Stroud’s youth as the son of a former slave, all the way to his journey to the 1928 Olympics and the legacy he has left.

It also features Stroud’s family, the impact he has had on them, how they have carried on his legacy, and the significance of Colorado in his story.

If you want to want to watch the documentary, it is expected to release in the summer near the start of the Olympics, Colorado Springs will be getting an exclusive pre-screening.

