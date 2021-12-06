Doctors using videos to help keep patients informed

The doctors at Pinnacle Advanced Care are now using videos to provide information to patients.

Staff Physician John Dygert puts the videos together for the company Facebook page to ensure his patients have information they may need without having to book an appointment.

For the holiday season Dygert is releasing mental health information through the videos.

He recognizes that this time of year is one of the most stressful for people, so having easy access to coping methods can go a long way.

"Loneliness is a big factor for people who don't have family to gather with for example and the days are getting shorter so that has an effect, there's a lot more stress during the holiday season and there's other factors, but that's why we really wanted to make sure we really had this lifeline available for people," said Dr. John Dygert, CEO of Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care.

Dygert will continue to make videos through the holiday season and into 2022. He's hopeful that more people will benefit from them and share them with family and friends.