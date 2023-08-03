Doctors catch asthma, ADHD, or skin conditions at back-to-school check-ups

COLORADO SPRINGS — Unfortunately, many parents avoid taking their kids to a doctor unless they are sick, which can cause problems down the line.

That's why one family physician at a Peak Vista Community Health Center in Colorado Springs is encouraging a back-to-school check-up.

Seeing a doctor at least once a year can help doctors get to know your child so that they can easily catch any illnesses.

"Just like adults, kids can have chronic conditions, asthma, ADHD, behavioral concerns, skin conditions like eczema, without getting a proper care and evaluation, those conditions can substantially get worse," said a family physician Dr. Jacan Simon.

Kids can get a sports physical and get up to date on their vaccines. Doctors also look at the child as a whole including their physical mental and behavioral health.

Dr. Simon said he's been doing back-to-school check-ups for two years.

Back-to-school check-ups are often the only time kids see their doctor all year, said Dr. Simon, and some even miss it.

"People and families get busy but when they do miss the year, they're that much more behind the next year and they will likely miss out on valuable care for their child," said Dr. Simon.

K-12 students are required to get some vaccines before starting school like measles, mumps, hepatitis B and chickenpox, according to the state's public health department.

The Covid-19 vaccine and flu shots are not required. You can schedule a flu shot with a local pharmacy like CVS, which also says it will soon offer the new Covid-19 vaccine.



