Dock diving duo in Pueblo aims to bring home national championship

PUEBLO — If you see something flying through the air - It's not a bird, it's not a plane, it's just Super Jax, the dock diving dog.

“He can fly through the air like no other," said Andrea Zsitvay Incitti, 5 year old Jax's owner.

The two are headed to Arizona this weekend for the North America Diving Dogs National Championship. Last year, Jax placed second in his division. This year Incitti hopes he will jump 19 feet and 11 inches to become top in his division.

“Most dogs are from up North and other states, so this will be one of the only dogs from Pueblo that I know of that are competitively jumping."

Incitti says Jax is "brilliant" and she has no doubts that he can catch anything she throws his way.

“I am super nervous, yes! My throws are what’s going to make or break it.”

The pair got into dock diving by accident, after Incitti adopted him after her first dog past away.

“It started with basically just having a water bottle and I was drinking it at the nature trail, and I had dropped it and he started to play with it, so I threw it in the water. He loved the water!”

She says she never expect to be this successful at the sport, or the bond it would bring the two.

"I think that when God said that dogs are angels… without their wings… I think that Jax is my angel and he still shows his wings when he flies off of the dock."

This year's competition in Arizona will look different than their other competitions.

“It was kind of a downer that it’s not going to be the big ordeal that it was, but the Regionals are still around. I believe 200 dogs jumping.”

Incitti says she hopes their success will inspire others in the community to get into the sport and encourages you to reach out to her with any questions.