"Do You See What I See?" Snowfall In Woodland Park Friday

WOODLAND PARK, CO — If you put away your snow jacket for the season, you may want to bust it back out. That's because Woodland Park, CO is seeing snow on Friday, May 10th, 2024. Yes, you read that right- May. Residents we spoke with said they were not surprised to see the snow. Woodland Park on average sees 6-8 inches of snow every May.

Shawn Shanle Snow in Woodland Park in May

Meteorologist Alan Rose told me not to expect the snow to stick around for long- he says due to the high angle of sun, and longer time of day this time of year, the snow should melt faster than it would in the middle of winter. Also, the snow shouldn't stick much to roads, but slick conditions may still exist.

Snow in Woodland Park

If you plan on heading up to the city above the clouds, you may want to dress in layers and definitely bring your coat. Damage to trees and power lines is possible due to the buildup of heavy snow. Use caution around trees and power lines, and if you see a down power line, call 911 right away.

Email Reporter Jake Walker at jake.walker@koaa.com. Follow @JakeOnAiron Instagram and Jake Walker Media on Facebook.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.