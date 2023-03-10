Do you recognize me?

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this man.

The man's remains were found in Pueblo County in 2022.

“We are trying to utilize all the tools and technology we can to identify this individual,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “We know that there is a family out there who is missing a loved one. We want to reunite them, and we want to find out what happened to him.”

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is seeking anyone who may recognize the man by this virtual artist's rendering to please come forward with information.

Based on the forensic analysis the Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a Caucasian man between the ages of 30 to 50.

His hair and eye color are unknown, and the rendering pictures what the individual may have looked like with different hairstyles and facial hair styles.

If you think you know who he is, contact Detective Vanessa Simpson at (719) 583-6436.

____

