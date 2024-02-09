Divide is set to elect a new mayor, following the successful two-year term of Clyde the mule

DIVIDE, Colo. — Divide is set to elect a new quadrupedal critter for the position of mayor in their city.

The announcement comes following the end of the very successful, and carrot eating filled term for Clyde the mule.

Clyde is leaving a lasting legacy after his two years in office, but like all great things, it must come to an end.

Fortunately, there are loads of candidates that are bright eyed and quite literally bushy tailed, who will look to fill in the shoes of Clyde.

These candidates can be seen on the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter’s(TCRAS) website.

Voting will take place until April 2., and each vote costs two dollars.

Each person can vote as many times and as frequently as they would like.

All money raised during the election will go towards the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, and support the animals that find their way there.

Each animal will also be accompanied by a business that is sponsoring them. You can explore the businesses behind the candidates by clicking on the animal's name or picture on the TCRAS website.

What is sure to be a tightly contested and electrifying race, will see Divide left in the right hands? Paws? Hooves? Claws?

