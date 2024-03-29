Divide hosts election for a new mayor, following successful two-year term of Clyde the mule

DIVIDE — After the resignation of Clyde the mule, the city of Divide is looking for a new four-legged friend to fill the position of mayor.

According to the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter's (TCRAS) website, former Mayor Clyde left "some pretty big ears to fill" during his two years in office.

Hopefully, one of the following candidates has what it takes to leave a similar legacy.

Meet the 2024 candidates:



Daisy and her spokesdog Ella — Daisy, a 10-year-old domestic, short-haired, black cat, comes from Woodland Park. Her favorite activities include terrorizing her canine companions and hanging out on the back of her parents' loveseat. Daisy can often be found soaking up the sun in her favorite recliner. If elected, Daisy promises "to make sure that no dog or cat will become homeless because their owners cannot afford to buy food for them."

Fender — Fender, a 1 and 1/2-year-old American Red wolf, comes from Divide via the Saving Animals From Extinction Program. His favorite activity is to see how much food he can steal from his companion, Shawnee, before she chases him away. If elected, Fender promises to "create a more 'pawsitive' community where everyone can howl together in harmony."

Fern — Fern, a 9-month-old Australian Shepard mix, comes from Divide. Her favorite activities include hiking, playing with her blind sister, playing with plush toys and helping individuals with special needs. If elected, Fern promises to "ensure every shelter pet finds their forever home."

Larry — Larry, a 2 and 1/2-year-old Border Collie, comes from Divide. His favorite activities are hiking, swimming, kayaking, and paddleboarding around Manitou Lake and Rampart Reservoir with his family. If elected, Larry promises "to make it easier for lost pets to make it back home."

Louis Vuitton — Louis Vuitton, a 10-month-old Saint Bernard/Mastiff/Great Dane mix comes from Woodland Park. His favorite activities include being outside in the snow, playing all day with his older brother, Kodi, and going to work with his mom. If elected, Louis Vuitton promises "to be an ambassador for all kinds of animals."

Mango the Magnificent — Mango the Magnificient, an 8-year-old, domestic, medium-haired cat, comes from Divide. His favorite activities include bursting into every bag of food his staff leaves out, protecting his village from creatures that attempt to wreak havoc, and putting himself into harm's way by eating human food. If elected, Mango the Magnificient promises to "pledge to do everything in [his] power to find the warmest, most loving homes for every pet that comes through the doors of Teller County Regional Animal Shelter."

Muppet — Muppet, a 3-year-old mini sheep-a-doodle, comes from Divide. Her favorite activities are herding her best friend and playmate, Yui, dancing with her friend, Widget, and running in the snow. If elected, Muppet promises "to encourage humans to grab a new leash on life with TCRAS pet adoptions."

Pumpkin — Pumpkin, a 2-year-old Black Angus cow, comes from Divide. Her favorite activities include photo bombing, trying to eat people's phones and generally being in the way. If elected, Pumpkin promises "to provide you with correct education about cattle, and the agriculture/meat industry."

Rush — Rush, a 4-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, comes from Divide. His favorite activities include bucking like a bronco and sleeping alone in a Queen-sized bed. If elected, Rush promises "to be a champion for TCRAS and a prominent figure in our community".

Smokey Bear — Smokey Bear, a 5-year-old Aussie/Golden mix, comes from Florissant. His favorite activities include running, hiking, and playing with other dogs. If elected, Smokey Bear promises to "leave no bush un-sniffed and no hole un-dug!"

Tango —Tango, a 7-year-old Japanese Chin mix, comes from Woodland Park. His favorite activities include chasing and catching tennis balls and meeting and entertaining humans. If elected, Tango promises "to do all [he] can to support & promote TCRAS."

Tiny — Tiny, a 16-year-old sorrel red Mustang gelding, comes from Guffey. Tiny's favorite activities include grazing, meeting humans, and secretly licking cars. If elected, Tiny promises "to represent and advocate for the people and animals in Teller County and the surrounding areas".

Waffles — Waffles, a 2 and 1/2-year-old Bearded Dragon, comes from Woodland Park. His favorite activities include people-watching, eating bugs and sleeping in warm spots. If elected, Waffles promises "to inspire creativity, connections, and curiosity in our community."

Each animal will also be accompanied by a business that is sponsoring them. You can explore the businesses behind the candidates by clicking on the animal's name or picture on each candidate's website.

Voting will take place until April 2. Each vote costs two dollars and all the money goes towards the animals that come into the shelter.

Everyone can vote as many times and as frequently as they would like.

What is sure to be a tightly contested and electrifying race, will see Divide left in the right paws, claws or hooves.

____

