Divers rescue woman from crash in river

Dalia Alattar
A 58-year-old woman from Canon City was rescued from her vehicle after it went off the highway and crashed into the Arkansas River Sunday morning.
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 17:39:44-05

FREMONT COUNTY, Colorado — Divers working with a swift water rescue team helped pull a Canon City woman out of her vehicle after it went off the road, down a 50-foot embankment, and crashed in the Arkansas River.

The wreck happened at around 10:45 a.m. Sunday along US Highway 50 near Canon City. Another driver called 911 after seeing the vehicle swerve off the road from their rearview mirror.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a female passenger was standing on the opposite riverbank when emergency crews arrived. The 58-year-old driver was injured in the crash.

The highway was closed for about an hour to allow a towing company to remove the vehicle from the water.

Dalia Alattar recorded video of the rescue scene and shared it with News 5.
