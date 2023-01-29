Divers rescue woman from crash in river

FREMONT COUNTY, Colorado — Divers working with a swift water rescue team helped pull a Canon City woman out of her vehicle after it went off the road, down a 50-foot embankment, and crashed in the Arkansas River.

The wreck happened at around 10:45 a.m. Sunday along US Highway 50 near Canon City. Another driver called 911 after seeing the vehicle swerve off the road from their rearview mirror.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a female passenger was standing on the opposite riverbank when emergency crews arrived. The 58-year-old driver was injured in the crash.

The highway was closed for about an hour to allow a towing company to remove the vehicle from the water.

Dalia Alattar recorded video of the rescue scene and shared it with News 5.

____

