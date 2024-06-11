District attorney who prosecuted Barry Morphew faces disciplinary hearing

DENVER (AP) — A district attorney who brought charges that were ultimately dismissed against a Colorado man accused of killing his wife is facing a discipline hearing that could lead to her disbarment.

The two-week hearing is being held to determine if 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley violated attorney conduct rules in the prosecution of Barry Morphew as well as another case. Stanley's lawyer says the state doesn't have clear and convincing evidence that she did.

In an disciplinary complaint filed back in October, the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel detailed alleged misconduct by Stanley, including interactions between Stanley and true-crime YouTuber Mike King. Those interactions included text exchanges, interviews and video comments Stanley allegedly made on King’s YouTube channel before, during and after Barry’s prosecution.

A panel will decide whether Stanley violated the rules and, if so, what her punishment should be.

The most serious punishment she could receive is losing her ability to practice law in Colorado.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Barry Morphew in April of 2022 after a judge barred them from calling key witnesses over discovery violations. The charges were dropped without prejudice, meaning Barry can be tried again if prosecutors refile charges.

Suzanne Morphew's remains were found on Sept. 27, 2023 in Saguache County during a search in connection with an unrelated investigation.