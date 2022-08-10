District 70 welcomes back students

PUEBLO WEST — District 70 is thrilled to be welcoming back students to class today. If you’re dropping off your kid this week, there are some things to note. Some of the schools have new bus loops. Be sure to leave early and give yourself more time.

This is all part of the bond projects that have been underway over the summer.

When students wrapped up the school year in June, many of the bond construction projects were not finished but District 70 is happy to bring back students to newly renovated buildings this week. From new ceilings to heating and cooling, these projects are improving the district’s schools.

“When they left in June, some of the work had not been completed so they will see many things to make them more comfortable and safe. They will just be thrilled to see what has happened over the summer,” said Lynnette Bonfiglio, Pueblo County School District 70 public information office. “The beginning of every new school year is the most exciting time. It’s a time for new beginnings and countless opportunities for our entire district and community.”

Since their bond projects are still finishing up, Pleasant View Middle School and Vineland Middle School are delayed and will start classes in three weeks.

Still, District 70 is happy to have 20 out of their 22 schools starting classes this week.

