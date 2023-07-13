District-20 free and reduced meal sign-up starts Thursday, gives district federal dollars

EL PASO COUNTY — Parents whose students attend school in Academy, District-20 are able to start signing their kids up for the free and reduced meal program starting Thursday.

School lunches are free in Colorado through a statewide program, Healthy School Meals for All, approved by voters in November of 2022. Parent registration will allow the school access to federal dollars, which provides things like after-school programs, technology, and transportation.

Proposition FF brings back free meals, provides for 60,000 local learners

Those who are eligible for SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps or food assistance) are being asked to wait until August 21 before completing their application.

District-20's applications for signing up can be found here. More information on the state and federal programs can be found on the district's website.

Families who qualify may also be eligible to receive discounted school fees, athletics, bus passes, device fees, and other assistance.

Other districts are expected to announce sign-up opportunities in the near future.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.